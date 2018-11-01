Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Woman Calling Her ‘Glamour’ Magazine Cover Ugly

via Bossip.com:

Chrissy Teigen is gracing a Glamour magazine cover for their “Women Of The Year Issue” and at least one fan didn’t think she looked good enough for it. Chrissy along with several other women had their shot as cover girls for the December issue. Other versions of the Glamour cover include Janelle Monáe, Viola Davis, Senator Kamala Harris, Betty Reid Soskin and Manal al-Sharif (she testified against sexually abusive gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar), to name a few.

When Chrissy shared the news, a vocal follower named Heidi shared her disgust, calling the cover “awful”. Chrissy in her response simply said: Thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you’ve shot for reference!) that would be so awesome.

thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you've shot for reference!) that would be so awesome https://t.co/UAvwS71lg2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Chrissy’s peers like Karen Civil praised the cover. Take a look…

Janelle Monaé, Viola Davis, Kamala Harris, Chrissy Teigen & More cover Glamour’s Women of the Year Issue. pic.twitter.com/NH0PCEyMsj — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 30, 2018

