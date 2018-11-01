Student Charged With Assault Of Elderly Man Who Hit His Mom With A Car

via Bossip.com:

A running back at the University of Delaware is currently facing assault charges over a recent physical altercation. The student has been charged with assault after beating up an elderly man, after the man hit the baller’s mother with his car. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

In the incident, according to reports from USA Today, a woman named Sakeena Pickett was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk in front of David M. Nelson Athletic Complex, when the 77-year-old man was driving and hit her with his car. It all went down following Delaware’s 40-36 football win over Towson. ⠀⠀⠀

According to further details within the report, the elderly gentlemen immediately realized what happened and ran to the woman’s assistance–but he was quickly met by her son, Khory D. Spruill. The protective son ended up punching the 77-year-old in the head and face, before moving on to hitting and denting the man’s car. After that, while Spruill tended to his mother following her hit, witnesses helped the elderly man to his car. He drove off with his injuries and continually refused medical attention. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Pickett was taken to a hospital to be treated for her serious injuries, and her son, Spruill was charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief. He ended up turning himself into police and was later released on a $6,500 unsecured bail. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The elderly man will not be charged.

For all the sports fanatics out there, Spruill is a sophomore running back who didn’t carry the football but did play in Saturday’s 40-36 win over Towson at Delaware Stadium. For this season, he has 14 carries for 37 yards and one touchdown.

The university said that it is cooperating with Newark Police and has referred the matter to the University’s Student Conduct office. “As always, the safety and welfare of all members of the Blue Hens family is of the utmost priority,” University of Delaware spokesman Scott Day said.

