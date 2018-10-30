CLOSE
News
Home > News

Man Shoots Granddaughter After A Heated Argument

0 reads
Leave a comment
One Dead, Four Wounded At Shooting At Chicago Park

(Scott Olson)

A 21-year-old woman was shot by her own grandfather at a Houston home after a heated argument, reports ABC 13.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to ABC she appeared to be alert and talking as she was being placed in the ambulance, but said that she couldn’t feel her legs.

“They were having an argument. Looks like she may have shut the door and one round was fired. We haven’t been able to speak to her yet,” Houston police officer Caleb Bowling told ABC 13.

A family member told Eyewitness News the woman was sleeping at the time, but was woken up after that shot was fired.  She is reportedly expected to be ok.

As of now there are no details on what the man and his granddaughter were arguing about and the grandfather has not been arrested for the shooting.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

28 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Man Shoots Granddaughter After A Heated Argument was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

granddaughter , killed

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close