Beyoncé Channels Toni Braxton For “Phoni Braxton” Halloween Costume [PHOTOS INSIDE]

Well, fans wondered what Beyonce would do for Halloween this year and she made sure fans got a sneak peak on Instagram.
The iconic singer channeled another famous singer with a famous sibling, Toni Braxton!
Phoni Braxton. LORD.
“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends,” Beyonce captioned on IG. “Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”
See the full Phoni Braxton collection below.
