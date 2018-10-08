Toni Braxton Believes She Would’ve Been More Successful Without Family Pressure [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is pouring so much tea in our cup about Toni Braxton! The singer and her family have been making headlines over the arguments about the hit show “Braxton Family Values.” This season we watched Traci Braxton on the show with her friends, but none of the family members were on it.

The family sat down with Iyanla Vanzant for an explosive two-part series and it didn’t end well. Gary mentioned that Toni did a personal interview to talk about her career and regrets she has. The singer believes that she would’ve been more successful without pressure to put her family members on.

A lot of people in the past told her that the devil was trying to breakup her family because she got a record deal, but her sisters didn’t. Toni couldn’t live her best life and for a little while her family didn’t speak to her. Gary also spoke about Birdman trying to work on a settlement with Tyga because he owes him nearly $10 million.

