Chris Brown & Tory Lanez Working On Album Together [EXCLUSIVE]

We love when two dope artist can team up and create a masterpiece. Chris Brown and Tory Lanez are currently working on an album together and fans are pretty excited about it. Tory can sing as well as rap and will work with Chris to create an unforgettable gem that will make us play the music all day long.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Chris has shown off his rapping skills on Instagram and we can’t wait to hear these two collaborate. Moving on to another story in hip-hop, the Migos are being sued by M.O.S. for allegedly stealing the song “Walk It Like I Talk It.” The two songs do sound a bit similar, but Headkrack mentioned their style and flow is different.

SEE ALSO: Chris Brown Arrested For Felony Assault Warrant After Florida Concert

Tommie Lee of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” might be fired from the show after being arrested twice in a 48-hour period. One of the charges is for child cruelty because she allegedly stalked her daughter.

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF CHRIS BROWN OVER THE YEARS:

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: