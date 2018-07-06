Chris Brown Arrested For Felony Assault Warrant After Florida Concert

Chris Brown was arrested on Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida while on the road for his “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” Tour.
Police detained the R&B singer after his performance for an outstanding warrant in Hillsborough County, according to PEOPLE.
Brown was released around midnight after posting bail for $2,000, the outlet reports.
According to the outlet, Brown was booked around 11 p.m. over a 2017 incident, where he allegedly punched a photographer outside of a Tampa nightclub called AJA Channelside. Brown had exited the venue by the time police arrived. The reported victim, who suffered a cut lip, voiced he intended to prosecute.
On social media he responded with a post that said, “What’s NEW????? Show tomorrow!!!!!
The next leg of his tour will stop in Tampa on Friday, July 6.
Brown was arrested in 2009 for a physical altercation with his then girlfriend, singer Rihanna. He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats and was ordered to complete community service and five years probation, according to CNN.
In 2013 Brown and his bodyguard were arrested outside a D.C. hotel during an alleged altercation. The charge was dropped from felony assault to a misdemeanor the next day after Brown appeared in court.
Brown was sentenced to 131 days in jail in March 2014 after he was kicked out of a Malibu treatment facility, which violated the terms of his probation. He was released early in June 2014.
