The Science Behind Why People Stay In Unhappy Relationships

“The more dependent people believed their partner was on the relationship, the less likely they were to initiate a breakup,” said Samantha Joel, lead author. Joel, who was an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Utah explains.

SEE ALSO: Is Your Babe Your Best Friend? 5 Tips To Build Trust In Relationships

It seems in some cases, empathy can be the fuel behind a dying relationship.

“When people perceived that the partner was highly committed to the relationship they were less likely to initiate a break up,” Joel said. “This is true even for people who weren’t really committed to the relationship themselves or who were personally unsatisfied with the relationship. Generally, we don’t want to hurt our partners and we care about what they want.”

Even though the gesture to stay may come off as kind and merciful, prolonging the inevitable can ultimately prove to delay the life progress of both partners.