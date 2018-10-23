LeBron James In Talks To Work On A New “Friday The 13th” [EXCLUSIVE]

LeBron James might not be doing so well on the basketball court, but it looks like he’s about to make major moves with a new movie. James is currently in talks to acquire the rights to remake the hit movie “Friday the 13th.” Several slasher films of this caliber continue to get a reboot and James is excited to work on this project if he can.

Headkrack mentioned that he should try to get Jordan Peele to direct the film. Fabolous might be receiving a plea deal for the alleged attack on his girlfriend, Emily B. He will have to appear in court in December and might have to take intervention classes and more. Some advice Headkrack offered was to never jeopardize your career and allow yourself to get that angry you hurt someone.

Cardi B released a new song titled “Money” and shared with fans a sexy photo attached to it. She’s not wearing much in the picture and Headkrack wanted to give her a round of applause for looking so good.

