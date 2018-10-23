That didn’t take long.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cardi B is back with her latest single “Money” and the Bronx rapstress is letting people know once again — she loves nothing more than a check.

SEE ALSO: Fans Hilariously React To Cardi B’s “If I Get Pregnant Again” Tweet

Cardi initially revealed she was nervous about the record but she’s quick to make it known that she’s all about Kulture, boarding private jets and living her life like how she wants to live it. And sex … lots of that too. Hear the single in full below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Listen: Cardi B Is Back With A New Song Called “Money” was originally published on theboxhouston.com