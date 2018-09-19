It’s Official: LeBron James To Star In ‘Space Jam 2,’ Ryan Coogler To Produce

The worst kept secret in Hollywood is a secret no more.

LeBron James‘ Spring Hill Entertainment production company has announced that Space Jam 2, the sequel to the 1996 nostalgia classic with Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny, is taking place. HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness director Terence Nance is directing and Ryan Coogler will serve as the film’s producer.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” LeBron told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

LeBron’s recent move to Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers may have fast tracked the film to production status but rumors about the film have persisted for years, dating back to 2014 even!

It’s more than likely some of LeBron’s NBA friends will also star in the film.

