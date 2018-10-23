Roman Reigns shocked a live WWE audiences on Monday Night RAW when he announced that he not only has leukemia, but has been battling the disease for 11 years.

Due to the cancer’s return, Reigns has been forced to relinquish the WWE Universal Title he won at Summerslam this past August.

Reigns was originally diagnosed when he was 22 years old. The disease had been in remission since 2008 but has since returned. Reigns vowed that this wasn’t a retirement speech and plans to return to the ring once his latest battle with cancer is over.

WWE Star Announces He Has Leukemia was originally published on theboxhouston.com

