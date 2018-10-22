Ayesha Curry Shows Off Her Post-Baby Abs During Date Night With Husband, Steph

via MadameNoire.com:

Ayesha Curry became a mother of three back in July, but the 29-year-old’s body certainly doesn’t look like what it’s been put through.

The beauty shared a photo of herself over the weekend showing off her abs while out and about with her husband, Steph. Ayesha wore a cropped turtleneck sweater that showed off her stomach, and her abs were also out and along for the fun in the image.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Not only does she seem to be in great shape after welcoming her third child this summer, but she also seems to be in great spirits following her recent surgery. She underwent a procedure earlier this month to have both a thyroid and cyst removed. The day of the surgery she said on Instagram, “Had my thyroid and cyst removal this am. All went well. God is good. Thank you for your prayers.”

SEE ALSO: Things That Make You Go Aww: Adorable Photos Of Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Son, Canon

And we can’t forget that she dealt with a serious case of hyperemesis during her pregnancy with son Jack that she said made it hard for her to eat, “let alone cook.” The consistent nausea and sickness causes inadequate consumption of food and fluids and can make an expectant mother lose considerable weight during pregnancy, so that could have played a part in her slender frame following her delivery.

“It’s true what they say and I am now a firm believer in the fact that every pregnancy is different for every woman!” she said in February after announcing she was expecting again. “This is my third pregnancy and I’ve gotta tell ya, this one has topped the cake when it comes to being tough and exhausting. I simply cannot wait to have this baby and feel like ‘myself again.’”

She’s certainly feeling like herself, and feeling herself, again.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: