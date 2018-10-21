Big Boi’s Son Cross Patton To Play College Football At Oregon

Big Boi is surely a proud daddy. The OutKast rapper’s son, Cross Patton, recently announced he will be attending the University of Oregon to play football.

As Billboard points out, Patton made the announcement on Saturday (Oct. 20) at Woodward Academy, near Georgia, while rocking his no. 18 high school jersey.

“I just want to thank my family: mom and my dad, coach Davis, my football team…I want to thank [everyone] for making me the man that I am today,” said Cross, in a clip shared on Instagram by his dad. “With that being said, I want to announce that I committed to the University of Oregon.”

Although Patton received scholarship offers, he will join the Oregon Ducks as a walk-on.

Don’t for a second think that the 5′ 7″ running back is a slouch. Peep his highlights on the flip.

See some of his plays below!

