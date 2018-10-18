Mom Tracks Down and Spanks 14-Year-Old After He Took Off In Her New BMW [Video]

In a series of now viral tweets Liza Campero details the drama that unfolded as her mother tracked down her 14-year-old brother who went joy riding in her BMW.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Campero told KTRK that her brother disconnected the WiFi from the house and then shut off the security cameras so his mom couldn’t see what he was doing.

Once it was done, Campero said he grabbed the keys drove off to see his best friend. But mom was tipped off about the joyride by the mother of her son’s friend.

Their furious mother caught up to the boy and spanked him on the street in front of all of his friends and other drivers. Talk about embarrassing!

“She said when she opened the door, he was smirking, and as soon as he saw the belt, he wiped the smile off his face,” Campero told KTRK.

Campero said that her brother had his cell phone and PlayStation 4 taken away for the rest of the year and his bedroom door was taken off.

And he’s grounded “until 2019 or further notice.”

Find out what happened after the video:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO ON THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Celebrity Moms We Love 15 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Moms We Love 1. Beyonce and Jay Z have Blue, Sir and Rumi! 1 of 15 2. Sexy Solange Knowles had a son in 2004, Daniel Julez Smith. 2 of 15 3. Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have a son, David Ortunga, Jr. born in 2009. 3 of 15 4. Halle Berry gave birth to Nahla Ariela Aubry in March of 2008 and son Maceo in 2014. 4 of 15 5. Jada Pinkett Smith has two famous kids, Willow & Jaden with hubby Will. 5 of 15 6. Former married couple Paula Patton and Robin Thicke became proud parents of Julian Fuego born in 2010. 6 of 15 7. Sexy mom Jessica Alba is a mother of two with hubby Cash Warren. 7 of 15 8. Jennifer Lopez is a mother of twins born in 2008. 8 of 15 9. Nia Long is a mom of two sons. 9 of 15 10. Sexy boxer mom, Laila Ali is the mom of two and stepmom to three. 10 of 15 11. Nicole Richie has two children with husband Joel Madden 11 of 15 12. Chrissy Teigen and hubby John Legend have two kids, Luna and Miles 12 of 15 13. Rebecca Gross & hubby Lance have Berkeley and Lennon 13 of 15 14. Kandi Burruss is a mom of two Riley and Ace 14 of 15 15. Cardi B is a new mom to baby Kulture Kiari 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Moms We Love Celebrity Moms We Love

Mom Tracks Down and Spanks 14-Year-Old After He Took Off In Her New BMW [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com