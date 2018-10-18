MTV’s groundbreaking reality show “The Real World” will be making a coming back, but things are going to differ on a much grander and interactive scale this time around.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

MTV is helping Facebook build a stronger presence in the original video content arena by bringing its popular reality show “The Real World,” to the social media giants video hub Facebook Watch exclusively in 2019. This time around though things will be much different, the show will be “reimagined” and will be produced in the United States, Mexico, and Thailand.

RELATED: Facebook Says Over 50 Million Accounts Breached

The new Real World will also be more interactive giving watchers the ability to shape the show by allowing them to chose cast members as well and interact with housemates using FaceBook’s video tools like Watch Party, Premieres and Live.

Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, had this to say about the new Real World:

“MTV’s The Real World helped to define a generation and created a new genre of television with a simple yet powerful idea of connecting people from wildly divergent backgrounds to find common ground on the issues that often divided them. By partnering with Facebook Watch and BMP [the production company], we have the opportunity to impact culture and create a new genre of television all over again, while engaging the next generation of content consumers around the world.”

RELATED: Louisiana Teacher Makes Racist Facebook Post

Sounds like a unique way to breath life into a famed reality show franchise. MTV and FaceBook Watch might be onto something here. You can check out the sneak peek for the “reimagined” version of The Real World below.

—

H/T: Engadget

The Latest:

MTV’s ‘The Real World’ Will Be Getting An Interactive Makeover On Facebook Watch [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com