A Louisiana math teacher has been disciplined after she posted a racially charged post on Facebook shortly after Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad. Valerie Scogin has been teaching at Slidell high school since 2008.
“They don’t have to live in that country. They could go back,” Scogin posted. “But it was their own people selling them into slavery to begin with and tearing them even worse in those countries of origin.”
She continued: “Want a better neighborhood? Move. You don’t have to choose to live in those zip codes. Want to not be stereotyped, tell people of that color to quit acting like animals and perpetuating the stereotype,” she wrote.
According to WWL TV, St. Tammany Parish Public School administrators said they took the “appropriate disciplinary actions,” even though Scogin was in class on Monday teaching students.
However, Scogin did apologize on Facebook for her racist post.
“Recently I posted a comment that may have been hurtful to some of you,” Scogin wrote. “In my reaction out of frustration at another Facebook post, I made some remarks that were against my better judgement [sic] and sensibilities. I now wish I hadn’t.”
Scogin added that: “the last thing I want to do is hurt anyone. I apologize for what I said and sincerely wish to avoid this in the future.”
Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018
Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018
1. Starbucks Black Men Arrested1 of 6
2. Chikesia Clemons2 of 6
3. Sacramento Police Shooting3 of 6
4. Diante Yarber4 of 6
5. Waffle House Shooting5 of 6
6. Saheed Vassell6 of 6
Latest News:
- Is Remy Ma Defending Cardi B’s Actions Against Nicki Minaj? [VIDEO]
- Stephen A. Smith Disagrees With Serena Williams Sexism Claims During US Open [EXCLUSIVE]
- All Of The Music Videos Off Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’ Ranked
- Why Kanye West Got A Journalist Kicked Out Of The Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event [EXCLUSIVE]
- Quiz: Which ‘Blueprint’ Song Are You?
Louisiana Teacher Makes Racist Facebook Post was originally published on blackamericaweb.com