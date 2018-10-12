Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 6

It’s week 6 of the NFL season and Rock T has his picks for the week. He’s taking Greenbay over the 49ers as well as the Bears over Miami. Rock T also wants Houston to win over Buffalo and the Falcons to beat Tampa.
Cleveland will win over the Chargers, the Colts will win over the Jets and Seattle will beat Oakland. Rock T has the Rams beating Denver and Baltimore over the Titans. He’s also taking the Kansas City Chiefs over New England. Do you agree with Rock T.
