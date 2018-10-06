Katt Williams Arrested For Alleged Assault

67 reads Leave a comment
Comedian Katt Williams has been arrested for misdemeanor assault on Saturday. No word on exactly what led to the assault and where it took place.
Katt’s bail was set at $2,500.
TMZ reports that Katt was supposed to be a part of Nick Cannon‘s ‘Wild ‘N Out Live’ concert at the Moda Center Friday night in Portland but he never made it.
Source: TMZ
