Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 5 [VIDEO]

Rock-T is back and he has your NFL picks for week 5! The Miami Dolphins go against the Cincinnati Bengals and Rock-T thinks the Bengals will take them down. His picks for rest of the games for the week are pretty interesting.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He has Pittsburgh winning against the Falcons as well as the Kansas City over Jacksonville. Rock-T thinks New Orleans will beat Washington, and Baltimore will take down Cleveland. He believes the Rams will beat Seattle and doesn’t think the Eagles have a chance against Minnesota.

RELATED: Can Rock-T The Sports Genius (Or Anyone) Name 5 Black Hockey Players? [EXCLUSIVE]

How you feeling about these picks this week?

RELATED: Australian Football Players Dress Up In Blackface As Serena & Venus Williams [PHOTO]

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: