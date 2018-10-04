Who doesn’t love a good taco? Beef, shrimp, chicken, fish, veggie, hard shell, soft shell… whatever your vice, it’s the perfect go-to meal on any day. Not just Taco Tuesday and National Taco Day (October 4).

According to NationalCalendarDay.com, “The history of tacos predates the arrival of Europeans in Mexico. Anthropological evidence shows the native people living in the lake region of the Valley of Mexico traditionally ate tacos filled with small fish. At the time of the Spanish conquistadors, Bernal Diaz del Castillo documented the first taco feast enjoyed by Europeans. This meal was arranged by Hernan Cortes for his captains in Coyoacan. It is unclear why the Spanish used the word taco to describe this native food. One suggested origin is the word ataco, meaning stuff or to stuff.”

For taco lovers, there’s a ton of places to get taco deals. In addition to the Taco Tuesday norms, Taco Bell, for example, offers a $5 taco set on National Taco Day. El Pollo Loco offers a free taco coupon on their website, and tacos are buy-one-get-one free at California Tortilla on that day as well. But you don’t always have to go out to enjoy them.

One of the great things about the fast and tasty meal is that it’s super easy to make at home. Check out the Food Network recipe for how to make the perfect taco at home below!

Here’s what you need…

Beef (can be substituted):

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 yellow onion, diced

2 pounds ground beef

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Fixins:

20 fajita-sized flour tortillas

18 hard taco shells

1 pound Cheddar-Jack cheese, grated

15 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 head green leaf lettuce, shredded

Extras: guacamole, salsa, corn, sour cream, jalapeños

Here’s what you need to do with it…

1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.

2. For the beef: In a skillet over medium-high heat, add the olive oil and onions. Cook until starting to soften, then add the ground beef. Cook the meat until it’s totally browned, then drain the fat. Add the chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, black pepper and crushed red pepper and stir to combine. Add 1/2 cup hot water and stir. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes.

3. For the fixins: Meanwhile, wrap the flour tortillas in foil and warm in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Right before serving, crisp the taco shells in the oven according to package instructions.

4. Serve with the grated cheese, diced tomatoes and shredded lettuce. TIP: Start with a layer of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and other toppings for an easier fold/roll up.

