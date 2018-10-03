Toys ‘R’ Us To Make A Comeback?

Many were sad back in June when Toys ‘R’ Us closed all of its US stores. According to CNN Money, it was all part of the businesses bankruptcy and liquidation plan. Get excited though because you might be able to become a Toys ‘R’ Us kid again!
2 weeks after the announcement of the closing of Toys ‘R’ Us founder, Charles Lazarus passed away at the age of 94. The owners of the toy store are looking to restart the business as this information was disclosed in a court filing this week. An auction was supposed to happen, but owners of the company decided to cancel the auction. Toys ‘R’ Us would like to, “create new, domestic, retail operating businesses under the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us names, as well as expand its international presence and further develop its private brands business.”
It’s not certain on how Toys ‘R’ Us will come back to life, but we will just watch and wait. With Christmas time coming around this will be perfect for shopping!
