CLOSE
News
Home > News

No More Toys ‘R Us: Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Toys R Us

Source: picture alliance / Getty

It’s a sad day for millennials and toy collectors everywhere! Toys R Us closed their last stores in the US this weekand now their beloved mascot Geoffrey Giraffe is unemployed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

A photo of Geoffrey in an empty store with his suitcase and vacation clothes is making it’s round on social media, and it’s probably the saddest thing you’ll see today.

The former magical store for kids is now a no mans land. Guess they children will be buying toys online from now on.

But the final message on the store’s website is what put the icing the sentimental cake:

 

 

 

So long, Geoffrey! We shall meet again.

via GIPHY

The Latest:

 

No More Toys ‘R Us: Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Geoffrey Giraffe , Toys "R" Us

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading No More Toys ‘R Us: Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed [PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close