The Truth About The Beef Between The Rock & Tyrese [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.17.18
A couple of months ago Tyrese was going through a couple of things and talked about The Rock on social media. The Rock is finally talking about what happened and said that he’s disappointed that they aren’t speaking and that they’ve been friends for a long time. Tyrese mentioned that although he hasn’t spoke to The Rock he would like to speak with him soon.

 

Gary With Da Tea was not here for Michelle Obama being in Paris with Tina Knowles at the concert. He believes that it wasn’t a good look and was very inappropriate. Rickey Smiley said that she’s just trying to live and everyone needs to leave her alone.

