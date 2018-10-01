Earl Thomas Of The Seattle Seahawks Gives His Team The Middle Finger [VIDEO]

Week four of the NFL just ended and over the past several weeks we’ve seen pretty interesting things happened. Buffalo Bills player, Vontae Davis retired at halftime and the Minnesota Vikings tied a game between the Greenbay Packers. According to TMZ, during a game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, Earl Thomas suffered a very serious injury.

He had to be taken off the feel in a cart with a cast on his left leg. As he took the ride and road past the sidelines of his own team, Thomas flipped off the entire staff. Pete Carroll the coach for the Seahawks mentioned that Thomas fractured his lower leg and this might end the season for him.

Reports state that Thomas was holding out to get a higher paying contract and even wrote a letter stating why he should get it. Le’Veon Bell, who is currently battling the Steelers for more money is supporting what Thomas did. There is no official word on what’s happening with Thomas, but we will have to wait and see if he comes back this season.

