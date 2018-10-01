Border Patrol Agent Causes Wildfire During Gender Reveal Party

Many enjoy watching gender reveals on social media and seeing the reactions of the parents-to-be as well as the family get excited. The Washington Post reports that Dennis Dickey an off-duty Border Patrol agent wanted to do an exciting gender reveal party for his wife, but it ended in a wildfire. This fire happened in April of last year and now Dickey will spend five years on probation.
He also has to pay over $8 million in restitution. Dickey filled a target with colored powder and when it exploded was supposed to come out either blue or pink. This target that was also filled with Tannerite and reports say it’s highly explosive.
This fire spread very quickly over 47,000 acres and it took nearly 800 firefighters to control it. Although, Dickey admitted and took responsibility for starting the fire he also was changed with violating U.S. Forest Service as well as causing a fire without a permit. Dickey signed an agreement to begin paying $500 a month for the next 20 years.
