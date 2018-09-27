Stalker Or Persistent? Taraji P. Henson Speaks About Her Fiance Working Hard To Get Her Attention [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary with Da Tea is giving us all juicy gossip about Taraji P. Henson! On Mother’s Day, Kelvin Hayden, Henson’s then boyfriend proposed to her. In a recent interview while she was promoting the new season of “Empire,” the actress spoke about how she knew Hayden was the one.

She spoke about how she shut him down for a couple months and he began e-mailing her from four different e-mail addresses. Henson realized that after he put in work and effort that she wanted to be with him. Gary mentioned that it sounded more like he was stalking her, but Rickey Smiley said he was persistent. Henson and Hayden are in no rush to get married and are happy that they found each other.

The team also spoke about Adrienne Bailon opening up about her struggle of getting pregnant. They also talked about Bill Cosby in jail and how Kevin Hart was asked if Cosby should perform for prisoners. Hart didn’t want to respond to anything and left the question alone.

