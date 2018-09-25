Whew Chile! Twitter Reacts To Garcelle Beauvais 50th Birthday Message To Will Smith

Today is Will Smith’s 50th birthday and while fans, friends and other fellow thespians send him special messages on social media, Garcelle Beauvais aka “Fancy” from ‘The Jamie Foxx Show‘ sent out a photo many are talking about. It seems she had a lot of time on her hands today not only to post a picture of her and Smith kissing in a past show, but then clapback at Twitter fans that told her she should take it down. Many believe this is inappropriate and are commenting with some hilarious gifs and memes.

Let’s start with what Beauvais tweeted out…

And so far it hasn’t been taken down. When one Twitter user told her to take it down before Jada Pinkett-Smith see’s it, she responded quickly with, “Bring it lol.”

Bring it lol — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) September 25, 2018

The comments kept coming in and here are some of our favorites including one that said Jada is from Baltimore so Beauvais should watch out!

Now we all know how will & Jada get down.. lol ain’t no smoke pic.twitter.com/glUBK2OLCK — Glover (@_DamnCanILive) September 25, 2018

Jada from Baltimore too?! And I know YOU KNOW what that means. pic.twitter.com/hXCNhjWZBd — April (@ReignOfApril) September 25, 2018

When Will see this tweet pic.twitter.com/ztwaOSOzsZ — John Love = Celestial (@blackgirlking) September 25, 2018

Jada Pinkett after she this tweet pic.twitter.com/ReByrsQ3r6 — Hottie Biscotti (@SoulstarGoddess) September 25, 2018

After so many people tweeted at her about the photo, Beauvais said, “Why is everyone so sensitive today? Lighten up it’s a Tuesday.”

Why is everyone so sensitive today ? Lighten up it’s a Tuesday — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) September 25, 2018

We’re just here for the comments as they keep rolling in!

Since the post was created, Beauvais has taken it down and tweeted out an apology to all of her followers.

Ok guys it was supposed to be a funny post My bad if I offended anyone ! If you are my followers you know I’m all about lifting up people and being positive 🙏🏽being human I made a mistake … Have beautiful blessed day — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) September 25, 2018

Happy 50th birthday Will Smith!

