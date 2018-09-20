CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Lashes Out At Drake and Nick Cannon Over Kim Kardashian/Sex Comments [VIDEO]

1.6K reads
Leave a comment
Rihanna Party At The New York EDITION

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Kanye West just went off on Nick Cannon and Drake.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Yeezy took to Instagram to share why he has problems with Drake and Nick Cannon. He says Drake has been alluding to the rumors that he’s had sex with his wife, Kim Kardashian in his music and that doesn’t sit right with him. Nick Cannon who once dated Kim Kardashian came out in an interview earlier this week discussing his relationship with Kim and how she talked about her insecurities with her nose amongst other things.

SEE ALSO: Kanye West Has A New Solo Album & Duet Project With Chance The Rapper On The Way

Kanye West isn’t asking for much. He would just like these guys to keep his wife’s name out of their mouths at the end of the day.

Watch:

 

 

 

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Kanye West Offers Drake Olive Branch, Twitter Damn Near Implodes
33 photos
drake , Kanye West , kim kardashian , nick cannon

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close