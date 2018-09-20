Kanye West Lashes Out At Drake and Nick Cannon Over Kim Kardashian/Sex Comments [VIDEO]

Kanye West just went off on Nick Cannon and Drake.

Yeezy took to Instagram to share why he has problems with Drake and Nick Cannon. He says Drake has been alluding to the rumors that he’s had sex with his wife, Kim Kardashian in his music and that doesn’t sit right with him. Nick Cannon who once dated Kim Kardashian came out in an interview earlier this week discussing his relationship with Kim and how she talked about her insecurities with her nose amongst other things.

Kanye West isn’t asking for much. He would just like these guys to keep his wife’s name out of their mouths at the end of the day.

Watch:

