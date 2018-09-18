U.S Postal Worker Steals Over 6,000 Cards Full Of Cash And Checks

Authorities say a U.S. postal worker admitted to stealing over 6,000 greeting cards filled with cash and checks while delivering mail in Wisconsin. Ebony Lavonne Smith, 20, pleaded guilty last week to theft or receipt of stolen mail, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

According to the Sentinel, residents in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin began reporting that they were not receiving cards in the summer of 2017.

On Jan. 25, a test greeting card containing $20 and a transmitter that signaled when the envelope was opened was sent out to a Wauwatosa address, court documents stated. The card was placed under Smith’s route. Smith activated the transmitter when she opened the test card while standing outside her car, the report stated.

According to Fox News, Smith returned the $20 and later admitted to stealing the money to pay bills and take care of her four children. She said she stole cards one to two days per week. In July, a car registered to Smith was found at an auto salvage yard with 6,625 greeting card envelopes and 540 personal checks inside. The checks were dated between March 2017 and January 2018. Another 45 cards were unopened.

