U.S Postal Worker Steals Over 6,000 Cards Full Of Cash And Checks

Authorities say a U.S. postal worker admitted to stealing over 6,000 greeting cards filled with cash and checks while delivering mail in Wisconsin. Ebony Lavonne Smith, 20, pleaded guilty last week to theft or receipt of stolen mail, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to the Sentinel, residents in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin began reporting that they were not receiving cards in the summer of 2017.
On Jan. 25, a test greeting card containing $20 and a transmitter that signaled when the envelope was opened was sent out to a Wauwatosa address, court documents stated. The card was placed under Smith’s route. Smith activated the transmitter when she opened the test card while standing outside her car, the report stated.
According to Fox News, Smith returned the $20 and later admitted to stealing the money to pay bills and take care of her four children. She said she stole cards one to two days per week. In July, a car registered to Smith was found at an auto salvage yard with 6,625 greeting card envelopes and 540 personal checks inside. The checks were dated between March 2017 and January 2018. Another 45 cards were unopened.
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
1. C- Murder1 of 24
2. Tupac2 of 24
3. Lil’ Wayne3 of 24
4. Cassidy4 of 24
5. Slick Rick5 of 24
6. Shyne6 of 24
7. Remy Ma7 of 24
8. Gucci Mane8 of 24
9. T.I.9 of 24
10. BG10 of 24
11. G-Dep11 of 24
12. Fat Joe12 of 24
13. Beanie Sigel13 of 24
14. Lil’ Kim14 of 24
15. Chief Keef15 of 24
16. Ja Rule16 of 24
17. Lil Boosie17 of 24
18. Wiz Khalifa18 of 24
19. Ol’ Dirty Bastard19 of 24
20. Mystikal20 of 24
21. Snoop Dogg21 of 24
22. Foxy Brown22 of 24
23. Notorious B.I.G.23 of 24
24. Black Rob24 of 24
READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Webbie Has No Regrets About Publicly Shaming His Kids [VIDEO]
- Apartment Door Locks Could Prove Amber Guyger Lied After Killing Botham Jean
- Major Mix-Up: New York Times Confuses Angela Bassett With Omarosa
- You Weren’t Tripping, Former ‘Sesame Street’ Writer Says Bert & Ernie Were A Couple
- Man Arrested For Allegedly Rubbing Produce On His Butt And Putting It Back On The Shelf
U.S Postal Worker Steals Over 6,000 Cards Full Of Cash And Checks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com