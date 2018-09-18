Paternity Test For Married Man That Had Sex With His Co-Worker From The Bowling Alley [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s Paternity Test Tuesday and we have on Curtis and Hope. They met each other at work where Curtis is the general manager of the bowling alley and Hope is a waitress. Curtis is married and they had sex a couple of times without protection. Abbey ended up pregnant and allegedly waited 3 months to tell Curtis it was his baby.

