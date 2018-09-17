Way of Wade: 5 Signature Plays Defined Dwyane Wade’s Storied Career

Lendary Miami Heat player, Dwyane Wade is going to hang up his signature Li-Ning sneakers after this upcoming NBA season. It’s time to reflect on one of the NBA’s greatest shooting guards (not named Michael Jordan) career by revisiting some signature Wade moments.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Follow @TheRSMS

The NBA season hasn’t begun yet, but it would be a safe bet to assume that Wade is going to get a proper farewell tour that Paul Pierce wished he got and deservingly so. We figured it’s time to get the ball rolling on the Wade appreciation early. Since coming into the league 2003 in what most consider to be one of the most talented draft classes ever that included himself former teammates LeBron James and Chris Bosh as well as Carmelo Anthony.

Wade’s 15-year career is not void of accomplishments either when the dust settles, his jersey will be up in the rafters alongside other Heat greats. He will leave the game as a 3-time NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, NBA All-Star MVP, NBA Scoring Champion and that’s just the beginning.

On top of his accolades, there were also plenty of amazing in-game moments that helped define Wade’s amazing NBA career. We would have loved to have listed them all but that’d take all day. So instead, we opted for our 10-favorite Flash moments.

1. Wade puts the Heat on his back and carries them to their first NBA title in 2006

2. Wade’s block’s Amare Stoudemire and punctuates it with a half-court shot.

SEE ALSO: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Sexiest Couple Moments [PHOTOS]

3. Wade’s no-look pass to LeBron

4. Wade’s buzzer beater against the Bulls in Double OT

5. Wade takes Anderson Varejao’s soul with a monster dunk.

6. Dwyane Wade collects Langston Galloways Ankles

7. Wade makes a life-size poster out of Jermaine O’Neal

8. D. Wade does his best Dan Marino impression.

9. Wade blocks his banana boat buddy LeBron twice in one game.

10. Wade reminds the young 76er’s that American Airlines Arena is his house.

Latest News:

Way of Wade: 5 Signature Plays Defined Dwyane Wade’s Storied Career was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: