Is Remy Ma Defending Cardi B’s Actions Against Nicki Minaj? [VIDEO]

Do you think that Remy Ma is trying to coach Cardi B after the fight with Nicki Minaj? This past weekend the internet went crazy as the story and video of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj became a trending topic on social media. Nicki Minaj over the past several weeks has made headlines between dishing out tea about Safaree’s hairline, calling herself Harriet Tubman and so much more

Follow @TheRSMS

Many celebrities have spoken out about the fight and we finally heard Remy Ma’s opinion about it during her appearance on the “State of the Culture.” While there Joe Budden’s began talking about the fight and Remy decided to speak on it. Remy never said that she agreed with the violent acts that took place, but instead framed it as people trying to be gangsta over songs to talk about people.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Speaks Out About The Issues With Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]

This fight didn’t lead to a death or anything, but Remy mentioned that everyone thinks things like this is cool until someone is in the hospital. She never took sides on the situation either, but it seemed that she was trying to coach Cardi B on possibly trying not to take it to this level again. There is only so much someone can take before they decide to get violent. Remy has had beef with Nicki for quite some time and it never escalated to a fight, but Remy definitely dished out words of wisdom that should be taken seriously especially after what she’s been through in the past.

RELATED: Remy Ma And Papoose Are Expecting Their First Child [VIDEO]

Watch the full show.

RELATED: Remy Ma & Papoose Always Hold Each Other Down [PHOTOS]

The Latest: