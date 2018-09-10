Now that the second season of Iron Fist has officially dropped and been given a weekend to shine, Netflix has set their sights on building hype for the blind vigilante known as Daredevil.

Last we saw the “Devil of Hell’s Kitchen,” he was beaten, broken and bruised due to the cataclysmic events of the lackluster superhero mash-up, The Defenders. But in a post-credits scene to the second season of Iron Fist, we find a blooded up Matt Murdock in a confession booth decked out in his OG Daredevil outfit coming to the realization that he’d rather die fighting in the gutter than living in the courtroom.

“I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law, and in the light of day, but I was fooling myself. Darkness only responds to darkness. And the thing is, I’d rather die as the Devil than live as Matt Murdock.”

No word yet on when the third season of Daredevil will drop but best believe when it does it’ll come with a glorious amount of fades and overall violence. Can’t. Wait.

Latest News:

—

Photo: Netflix

Peep The Teaser Trailer To Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: