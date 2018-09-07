How Rickey Smiley Plays Marvin Hunter Before He Goes On Stage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Comedian Marvin Hunter came by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about what a blessing it’s been to tour lately. He has been working with Kevin Hart and Rickey Smiley for quite some time and is so happy about the opportunity. Hunter mentioned that when Rickey introduces him it’s pretty interesting.

They dap each other up and then Rickey whispers to him,”You know you gonna bomb.” It’s funny because the crowd is cheering for him and Rickey tries to play him. Hunter mentioned that he didn’t get into this business until he was 39 and wants everyone to know it doesn’t matter how old you are, go after your dreams.

