ManCode Aims To Get Under-Served Black Males Into Tech [WATCH]

Actor Omar Gooding sits down with Microsoft’s Leo Ortiz, Senior Regional Manager; Rashid Farrell, Sr. HR Director; and Alfred Ojukwu, Tech Director, discuss their ManCode program and how it helps the level the playing field for under-served African American males.

PART 1

 

PART 2 

 

