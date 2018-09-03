Rickey Smiley Sings A Little Frankie Beverly & Maze [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Watch out now, Rickey Smiley decided to pick up the mic and sing a little Frank Beverly & Maze. At the Allstate Family Reunion it’s all about having fun, dancing, singing and enjoying time with your family. Before Rickey did his panel the DJ played a little Frankie Beverly & Maze.

Rickey decided to grab the microphone and sing “Happy Feelings.” The crowd joined in with him and it was a good time. Doesn’t this song make you want to go to a cookout?

