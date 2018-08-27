Da Brat And Rickey Smiley Get Emotional While Talking About Their Grandmothers [EXCLUSIVE]

Da Brat’s grandmother passed away a couple years ago and this weekend was her birthday. Her and Rickey Smiley began talking about what their grandmothers meant to them and both got emotional. Da Brat posted a couple photos of them together on Instagram and talked about how much she misses her.
My Grannie hated pics so I would sneak em when she slept. She bought my class ring and she had never gotten her own from her high school. So I bought her the same one she got me but with her high school and year on it. We were twinning. I now wear the both of them. I am very grateful to have had her all the years I did. She instilled GOD, CHURCH, FAMILY, LOVE, RESPECT, GIVING, INTEGRITY and FORGIVENESS. I’d give my LIFE to have her back. 🙏🏽
She even spoke about how she would take pictures of her while she slept. Rickey’s grandmother also passed away and mentioned that Da Brat’s grandmother and her are probably talking about them in heaven. The relationship between a grandparent and a grandkid is so special and unforgettable.
