Ms. Pat from “Rickey Smiley For Real” called into “The Rickey Smiley Show” and spoke about her trouble with deer. She recently hit 2 deer and now the family of deer is coming for her. Ms. Pat mentioned that one broke it’s neck when it got hit and when the family of deer approached her they weren’t scared.
She even hissed at them and they didn’t move. Beyonce Alowishus told Ms. Pat that there are laws that you have to follow after hitting a deer. If you don’t report hitting a deer you can be fined and even be3 arrested. She also spoke about deer bating and how there is a smell that other deer can sense. You need special cleaning for it and until you get it the deer will keep coming toward you.
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Where Do Animals Go When Their Tails Fall Off? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: PETA Asks Aretha Franklin’s Estate To Donate Her Furs
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Selling “Pray Til You Poot” T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Why A Family Of Deer Are Coming For Ms. Pat [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Bow Wow Quit Smoking Weed [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kanye West Apologizes For Slavery Comments & Talks About Beef With Drake [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Serena Williams Won’t Be Celebrating Baby Alexis 1st Birthday
- Is Cardi B Asking For Too Much Money To Perform? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Detroit Public Schools To Turn Off Water Due To Elevated Levels Of Led, Copper
- Why STD’s Are On The Rise [EXCLUSIVE]
- Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Will Be 6 1/2 Hours Long [Details Here]
- Praise Mix To Make You Pray More And Worry Less [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Safaree Is Changing The Sex Toy Game [EXCLUSIVE]