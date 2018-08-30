Gary with Da Tea is spilling all the gossip about Bow Wow! The rapper has decided to stop smoking weed and wants to live a sober lifestyle. He also mentioned that he doesn’t need rehab for this and will work it out.
Bow Wow believes you need mental toughness and is ready for live his best life with being sober. Gary also spoke about Serena Williams and her daughter turning 1. They won’t be having a birthday party because Serena is a Jehovah’s Witness.
RELATED: Would There Be A So So Def Without Bow Wow? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Bow Wow Says He’s Quitting Rap To Work At Gamestop
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why It’s So Weird For Future To Be Having A Child With Bow Wow’s Ex [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Why A Family Of Deer Are Coming For Ms. Pat [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Bow Wow Quit Smoking Weed [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kanye West Apologizes For Slavery Comments & Talks About Beef With Drake [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Serena Williams Won’t Be Celebrating Baby Alexis 1st Birthday
- Is Cardi B Asking For Too Much Money To Perform? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Detroit Public Schools To Turn Off Water Due To Elevated Levels Of Led, Copper
- Why STD’s Are On The Rise [EXCLUSIVE]
- Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Will Be 6 1/2 Hours Long [Details Here]
- Praise Mix To Make You Pray More And Worry Less [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Safaree Is Changing The Sex Toy Game [EXCLUSIVE]