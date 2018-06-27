Why It’s So Weird For Future To Be Having A Child With Bow Wow’s Ex [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 06.27.18
Gary With Da Tea is back and talking about everything going on in celebrity news! He spoke about Bow Wow’s baby mother, Joie Chavis allegedly being pregnant by Future. The crazy part is Future has a baby with Ciara, who is Bow Wow’s ex.

Gary can’t believe it and doesn’t understand why everyone sleeps with the same people. He thinks women should build a man like God out of clay. Gary also spoke about how he has no one to love.

Tisha Campbell-Martin recently talked about her ex-husband, Duane Martin. He allegedly hid and stole money from her during the marriage. Tisha is now seeking justice for the money he stole.

