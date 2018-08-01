Bow Wow recently unloaded on Twitter and claimed he plans to quit music and get a job at Game Stop. However Jermaine Dupri recently announced plans to reunite his So SO Def family and embark on an anniversary tour that would feature Bow Wow, Xscape, Da Brat, J-Kwon, Def Franchize Boyz and Jagged Edge among others.
RELATED: Why Does Cardi B Keep Proving Herself To Trolls? [EXCLUSIVE]
With a tour on the way, do we really believe Bow Wow has quit music or better yet, would there be a So So Def without Bow Wow?
Listen to Gary’s Tea live Monday-Friday at 7:30 & 8:30 EST on The Rickey Smiley Show!
The Latest:
- Detective Chris Anderson Gives 3 Safety Tips For College Students [EXCLUSIVE]
- How To Stay Awake While Driving [EXCLUSIVE]
- Info About Serena Williams’ Most Lopsided Loss Ever [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Tiffany Haddish’s Body Count Too High For A Grown Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Would There Be A So So Def Without Bow Wow? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Shows “Rickey Smiley For Real” Behind The Scenes [VIDEO]
- Barack & Michelle Obama Salute LeBron James For I Promise School
- Jini Thornton Explains The Benefits Of 529 Plans [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Paternity Results: He’s White, She’s Black But Who’s The Father [EXCLUSIVE]
- Woman Who Went Into Labor After Being Kicked In The Stomach By A Cop Speaks Out [VIDEO]
Cardi B Looking Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
Cardi B Looking Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower [PHOTOS]
1. Cardi B & Offset’s Extravagant #BardiBabyShower1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
comments – add yours