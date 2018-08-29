LeBron Talks About Trusting White People While Growing Up [VIDEO]

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –
LeBron James is a polarizing figure, but before he graced murals he was just a kid at St. Vincent St. Mary High School.
That 14-year-old from Akron was damaged and admittedly impressionable.
Growing up in his inner city neighborhood he grew up with a general distaste for white people.
“It took me a while to adjust to it,” James added.
A thought process he had to break, with the culture shock attending a predominantly white institution.
LeBron talked candidly about the subject in-depth in his new HBO series titled “The Shop”.
With guests like Odell Beckham jr., Jon Stewart, Vince Staples and business partner Maverick Carter they’ll talk real topics ranging from pop culture to politics.
The new series debuted Tuesday Aug. 28, at 11 p.m and will air on a weekly basis.
