12 reads Leave a comment
Everyone come on out to Alabama State University where “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” will broadcast live from the Ralph David Abernathy Auditorium.
The event will take place on Friday, August 31st from 5-9 am. Join us for this wonderful event! We hope to see you there!
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Encourages Young People To Go To College And Speaks About His Fraternity Brother Being Inaugurated [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Encourages Parents To Free Themselves [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Message To Parents: “Don’t Allow Your Kids To Hold You In Bondage” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Why EJ Johnson Isn’t Speaking About His Friends Death On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Morning Show To Broadcast Live From Ralph David Abernathy Auditorium
- Mahershala Ali Stars In 3rd Season Trailer For HBO’s ‘True Detective’
- ‘Power’ Recap: This Ain’t What Family Does…Or Is It?
- Jemele Hill To Leave ESPN In September
- ‘600 Pound Life’ Star Lisa Fleming Dies At 50
- #HARVEYDIDNTWIN: Urban One To Give Away New Home To Family That Lost It All And How You Can Help
- Remembering John McCain’s Most Iconic Moments
- Why One Man Passed Out At His Son’s Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
- Who Done It: Man Has Dog Drive For Him Because He Was Drunk [EXCLUSIVE]
comments – add yours