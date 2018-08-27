CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show To Broadcast Live From Ralph David Abernathy Auditorium

Rickey Smiley Show

Everyone come on out to Alabama State University where “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” will broadcast live from the Ralph David Abernathy Auditorium.

The event will take place on Friday, August 31st from 5-9 am. Join us for this wonderful event! We hope to see you there!

