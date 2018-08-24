Ludacris was recently on “Wild N Out” and on that show it’s about fun as well as games. They asked Ludacris about signing Nick Cannon or Tekashi 6ix9ine and he said Cannon. Ludacris also mentioned that he doesn’t think Tekashi69 will be around long in the music game.
Tekashi took it to heart and went on Twitter and mentioned that Ludacris is irrelevant. He also said that he should suck his you know what. Headkrack thinks Tekashi took it too far and should be trying to get a mentorship with him.
RELATED: Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Won’t Stop Trolling [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: AUDIO: Is Tekashi 6ix9ine The Most Blessed Person In The World Or The World’s Greatest Liar?
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Vic Mensa Offering Tekashi69 & DJ Akademiks The Fade, Ladies Also Thirsting
The Latest:
- Why Tamar Braxton Is Beefing With Phaedra Parks [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Nicki Minaj Beef With Travis Scott, Amber Rose Being Single & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- We Fix Money Back to School Cash Giveaway: BACK-2-SCHOOL “WORD OF THE DAY” CONTEST
- Is Nicki Minaj Changing Her Tune About Kylie Jenner? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Making Nasty Comments Toward Ludacris [EXCLUSIVE]
- Countess Vaughn Claims Boyfriend Threw Bleach In Her Face [EXCLUSIVE]
- Star-Studded Gospel Lineup Revealed For Aretha Franklin Funeral
- Why Black Tony Is Crying About His Dog [EXCLUSIVE]
- How One Caller Playing “5 On It” Tried To Shoot His Shot With Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson: “We Don’t Even Have To Be On The Ballot For Them To Try And Take Our Vote” [EXCLUSIVE]