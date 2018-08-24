Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Making Nasty Comments Toward Ludacris [EXCLUSIVE]

Ludacris was recently on “Wild N Out” and on that show it’s about fun as well as games. They asked Ludacris about signing Nick Cannon or Tekashi 6ix9ine and he said Cannon. Ludacris also mentioned that he doesn’t think Tekashi69 will be around long in the music game.

Tekashi took it to heart and went on Twitter and mentioned that Ludacris is irrelevant. He also said that he should suck his you know what. Headkrack thinks Tekashi took it too far and should be trying to get a mentorship with him.

