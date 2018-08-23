T-Pain Is Coming To A Television Near You With His New Series, ‘T-Pain’s School of Business’

T-Pain is making his way to a television screen near you.

On Thursday, August 23, the rapper announced the launch of his new TV series, T-Pain’s School of Business.

Follow @TheRSMS

Set to premiere on Fuse on October 16, the show is going to follow the music mogul as he explores 18 unique and innovative startup companies created by millennials and Generation Z. The rapper will get a feel for the quirky and groundbreaking companies, which include weed-friendly startups and airborne autonomous delivery bots.

If you thought you might have hear about T-Pain landing his own show before but don’t recognize the name–don’t worry, you’re not crazy. News surfaced a few months back that Tallahassee Pain was set to team up with Fuse for his own series, but back then, the working title was Side Gig with T-Pain. When the show was first being talked about in April, Fuse Media also announced that they were putting a big stake in hip hop with a whopping seven new original shows.

One of those series includes getting into some magic with a show called Hip-Hop Houdini with Smoothini, which is set to featurs the street magician’s interactions with rappers including Iggy Azalea, A$AP Ferg and others.

News of Pain’s soon-to-be series arrives alongside his announcement that he will be dropping a new single featuring Gucci Mane on Friday titled “Might Be.” The track comes directly on the heels of the release of T-Pain’s latest project, Everything Must Go (Vol. 1).

Released on August 17, the project is comprisef of 13 previously unreleased tracks that artist recorded completely in his home studio. Guest appearances on the project include Joey Bada$$, Ace Hood and Joe Budden. “#EverythingMustGo is now live! All the old original recordings from my home studio directly to your ears for your listening pleasure!!” Pain tweeted following it’s release.

Beside dropping fresh new music and rejuvenated remixes to some of the 2018’s biggest hits, T-Pain has remained extrememly busy this year, launching his Wiscansin University merchandise back in March. The collection features everything from t-shirts, to hoodies, to hats and coffee mugs, all based on his famous lyric from the 2008 Lil Wayne-assisted single “Can’t Believe It.”

This show isn’t the musician’s first go-around with the good people over at Fuse, either. Following the release of his fiery remix of Ella Mai‘s smash hit “Boo’d up,” the Grammy award-winning singer and rapper appeared on Fuse’s The Hollywood Puppet Show at the end of July.

T-Pain’s School of Business premieres Tuesday, October 16 at 11 p.m. on Fuse.

The Latest:

T-Pain Is Coming To A Television Near You With His New Series, ‘T-Pain’s School of Business’ was originally published on globalgrind.com