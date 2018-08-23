Glennon Threatt On Trump: “Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Hit In The Mouth” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Glennon Threatt joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss all the drama surrounding Donald Trump and Michael Cohen’s plea deal. He expressed that everyone thinks impeachment will happen, but there is so much more that goes into it. Trump has to be charged first and then the case moves forward to the senate. With how things are now the senate might not make impeachment happen.

Glennon also spoke about how after everything went down with Cohen, Trump didn’t have much to say and then began talking about immigration and other issues instead of himself. Glennon decided to quote Mike Tyson as he spoke about the reality that hit Trump and how it might hurt him. We will have to see what happens.

