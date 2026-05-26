Pope Leo XIV Delivers Apology Over Holy See Legitimizing Slavery

Pope Leo XIV announced earlier in the month that he had prepared the first encyclical of his pontificate, which the Holy See released on Monday (March 25). Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical “Magnifica Humanitas” (Magnificent Humanity)” featured an apology on behalf of the Holy See for its role in advancing slavery while also calling for AI to be regulated and examined.

Dated May 15, Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical opens with acknowledging Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical, titled “Rerum Novarum (Of New Thing),” written 135 years ago.

Leo XIV pushed back against critics of the church’s involvement in “worldly matters,” writing, “When some objected that the Church should not waste energy on worldly matters, but instead focus on communicating the message of eternal life, Leo XIII responded with realism and wisdom, saying that the proclamation of the Gospel cannot overlook the concrete lives of people.”

This is the spirit of Magnifica Humanitas, which makes a strong rebuke of the practice of slavery and the Holy See’s involvement.

“It is impossible not to feel deep sorrow when contemplating the immense suffering and humiliation endured by so many in stark contrast to their immeasurable dignity as persons infinitely loved by the Lord. For this, in the name of the Church, I sincerely ask for pardon,” Leo XIV wrote.

He adds, “This is why the memory of past complicity and blindness in the face of the injustice of slavery becomes a call to vigilance. What we have learned must be translated into discernment and responsibility in the present. If we want to avoid the need to ask for pardon again in the future for having failed to respect the treasure of human dignity that is required by our faith, it falls to us today to denounce, clearly and firmly, trafficking in its many forms and, together with all who are committed to this cause, to support concrete efforts of prevention, protection, liberation and rehabilitation.

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Another stirring example of Leo XIV’s stances comes via the critique of AI, also known as artificial intelligence. At various points, Leo XIV gently explains that technology alone isn’t a harbinger of doom but that regulation of AI and other emerging technologies must happen, as they have a great impact on human lives.

“It now falls to us to face the challenges of our time with clarity of thought and responsibility. It is necessary to establish adequate regulatory tools capable of upholding justice and curbing the distorting effects of technological power. Nevertheless, the issue is not limited to regulation, Leo XIV wrote.

Leo XIV is partnering with Anthropic, a leader in AI development, and is spearheading a study group to oversee the development and impacts of the technology.

Read Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical in full here.

The encyclical can also be viewed below, courtesy of The Vatican News.

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Photo: Getty/Vatican Pool

Pope Leo XIV Delivers Apology Over Holy See Legitimizing Slavery was originally published on hiphopwired.com