It’s time for the Praise Mix and it will have you jumping for job! All the songs talked about praising God for everything he’s done for us and understanding he guides us. Another song was about God giving us back everything the devil stole.
This mix is amazing and brings happiness to your day! Make sure you listen to the entire mix!
RELATED: Praise Mix Tribute Dedicated To Aretha Franklin [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Mix Down Feat. Charles Jenkins, J. Moss & Isaiah D. Thomas [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Praise Break: Maurette Brown Clark’s “Just Want To Praise You” Inspires A Word About God’s Blessing & Goodness [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Detective Chris Anderson Uncovers Surprising Secrets About A Woman That Was Connected To Musical Royalty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Praise Mix That Will Make Your Heart Smile [EXCLUSIVE]
- Lamar Odom Opens Up To Kevin Hart About Surviving Multiple Strokes & Heart Attacks [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Nicki Minaj Came For Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner And Baby Stormi [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Blac Chyna Didn’t Make It Inside The MTV VMA’s [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Encourages Young People To Go To College And Speaks About His Fraternity Brother Being Inaugurated [EXCLUSIVE]
- Aretha Franklin Didn’t Leave A Will
- Bartending While Black: White Man Orders A ‘Trayvon Martini’
- Madonna Defends Her Narcissistic Aretha Franklin Speech: ‘So Quick To Judge!’
- Why Black Tony Thinks He Should Get A Raise [EXCLUSIVE]