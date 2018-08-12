Rickey Smiley was driving around Birmingham with his daughter, Aaryn and decided to show her a special place. He took her by Woodlawn High School, where he graduated from. The school was huge and beautiful looking.
Rickey mentioned that one of the original Charlie’s Angels graduated as well and how proud he is of it. He also spoke about how many memories were made at the school. Rickey is so proud to be an alumni from Woodlawn High School and loves how Birmingham raised him.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About His Preference For Natural Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Encourages People To Stop Being Complacent And Live Outside The Box [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Learns What’s In The Cards For His Near Future
The Latest:
- Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 7 Things You Might Want To Do To Live Your Best Life [EXCLUSIVE]
- John David Washington Talks About The Sacrifices His Mother Made [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- A Cop Handcuffed An 11-Year-Old Boy For Playing Basketball
- Reverend Al Sharpton: “I Worry That My Grandson Will Have Less Rights Than I Do”
- “Star Trek” Actress Nichelle Nichols Diagnosed With Dementia
- Lil’ Kim Saves New Jersey Home
- Michael Brown’s Mother, Lezley McSpadden, On Running For Ferguson City Council: “I Learned To Walk Again” [VIDEO]
- Big Sean, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled & More Roasted With Mean Tweets [VIDEO]
- John David Washington Explains Why Spike Lee Is Such A Great Director [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]